Jackie Shroff is happy with ‘best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies’ at his farmhouse, says wife Ayesha

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:08 IST

Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farmhouse located between Mumbai and Pune amid lockdown while his family including wife Aisha, son Tiger and daughter Krishna are in Mumbai. His wife Ayesha has now revealed that the actor is happy in the company of his plants spread across his approximately 44,000 square feet garden.

Opening up about what is Jackie indulging in these days, Ayesha told Spotboye in an interview, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

Jackie’s Instagram is a proof of his love for gardening and how much the actor encourages his fans to plant more and more saplings to save and build gardens. He is said to have bought the piece of land to mark his 25th wedding anniversary.

Jackie had earlier said he could have gone home by getting a permit but decided not to flout the lockdown. He had also shared a video to ask his fans to follow the rules of lockdown. He said, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

The actor has contributed to the cause of daily workers affected by the lockdown. He took to Twitter to lend his support and wrote, “I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online.”

