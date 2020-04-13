e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Jackie Shroff is happy with ‘best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies’ at his farmhouse, says wife Ayesha

Jackie Shroff is happy with ‘best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies’ at his farmhouse, says wife Ayesha

Jackie Shroff is away from his family at his farmhouse amid lockdown and is spending all his time in his sprawling garden.

bollywood Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jackie Shroff is busy taking care of his plants at his farmhouse amid lockdown.
Jackie Shroff is busy taking care of his plants at his farmhouse amid lockdown.
         

Jackie Shroff is stuck at his farmhouse located between Mumbai and Pune amid lockdown while his family including wife Aisha, son Tiger and daughter Krishna are in Mumbai. His wife Ayesha has now revealed that the actor is happy in the company of his plants spread across his approximately 44,000 square feet garden.

Opening up about what is Jackie indulging in these days, Ayesha told Spotboye in an interview, “He was there to do some new plantations and pre-monsoon work and got stuck there. But thankfully, he has his staff with him and best fresh air, space and all his own organic veggies.”

Jackie’s Instagram is a proof of his love for gardening and how much the actor encourages his fans to plant more and more saplings to save and build gardens. He is said to have bought the piece of land to mark his 25th wedding anniversary.

Also read: Lisa Ray gives a glimpse into life in Singapore amid Covid-19 crisis: ‘Don’t be married to perceptions of normal as things were before’

 Watch: Jackie Shroff says ‘Stay home stay safe in lockdown ’

Jackie had earlier said he could have gone home by getting a permit but decided not to flout the lockdown. He had also shared a video to ask his fans to follow the rules of lockdown. He said, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

The actor has contributed to the cause of daily workers affected by the lockdown. He took to Twitter to lend his support and wrote, “I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
20 days, 20 steps: A look at govt’s measures against Covid-19 amid lockdown
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
Coronavirus crisis: Discharge mechanism in focus after false Covid-19 negatives
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
With 2 more Covid-19 deaths, Gujarat’s toll rises to 26:Health Dept
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Covid-19 endgame: How India could move from lockdowns to disease control
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Apple shares more details of its Covid-19 contact tracing tech
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Custom-made Mahindra Thar 6x6: How much it costs and how to get one in India
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Because of Kumble I recovered: Saqlain on ‘elder brother’ & EX-Ind captain
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
Covid-19: Kerala on track to curtail spread, virus airborne up to 4m | Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news