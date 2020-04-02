Jackie Shroff is stuck somewhere between Pune-Mumbai, says ‘Tiger Shroff, Ayesha are at home, I could have gone too but decided not to flout lockdown’

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:58 IST

Jackie Shroff is away from his family, somewhere between Pune and Mumbai, and has shared a video asking his fans to chill and spend time with their families amid lockdown. Jackie shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Stay Home Stay Safe in lockdown bhidus.”

He begins the video thanking his fans for giving so much love to him and his son Tiger Shroff. “Main ek chaal ka ladka tha, ab bhi mera dil chali ka hai (I was a slum dweller, my heart still belongs in the slum),” he says.

Asking everyone to just stay at home, he says, “Its your duty to obey the rules of the lockdown, do it for your child, think about your family. Stay at home. I think you all should be staying home, take it easy, do pranayam. Consume mustard oil, salt and turmeric at home. Look into the eyes of your mother, your wife, your kid, your lover or whosoever you love. Listen to your heart, if you plan to go out, you end up taking tension and giving tension to your family. Sudhar jao. Even God is relaxing above. Breathe a bit, just relax at home.”

While Jackie is at his house between Mumbai and Pune, his wife Aisha, daughter Krishna and son Tiger are at their residence in Mumbai. The actor said he could have gone home too by getting a permit etc but decided not to flout the lockdown and advised others to do the same.

Jackie has also contributed to the cause of daily workers who are among the worst affected during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak. He took to Twitter to lend his support and wrote, “I wholeheartedly support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home I urge every one else also to contribute online.”

The actor recently shared a picture of himself standing in front of a shut door and captioned it, “Stay Home Bhidus #HomeQuarantine #FamilyTime.”

He had earlier told Radio Nasha that he is staying with his driver and they cook vegetables grown in his backyard. He has also been doing his bit to provide food for daily wager workers and stray animals during the lockdown. He is also working for thalassemia patients who need to get blood transfusions every 15 days.

