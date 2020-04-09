Sussanne Khan’s work from home gains include staring ‘into the calmness of the waves’, wearing fav sleep shirt in meetings

bollywood

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 13:18 IST

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan moved in with her ex-husband around the time the coronavirus lockdown was setting in to help co-parent their children better through the difficult period. Now, she has taken to Instagram to share the benefits of working from home.

Sharing a long post with a collage of different pictures of hers, she wrote: “Funny ‘notes to self’ series of working from home continues.. The many benefits of working from home. 1. Can stare into the calmness of the waves crashing on the shores while taking strategic ‘look away selfie’ 2. While wearing noise cancelling headphones, the sound you hear almost feels like one is under water. 3. Can happily wear my fav sleeping t shirt for our, Tcp Microsoft teams meetings 4. Very importantly for the sake of vanity, in portrait mode pics, eyes looks best with only mascara.. #21daylockdown #sillinessmakesyoursoulsmile #keepsmiling #wewillbeatthisvirus.”

The post got a lot of favourable response from Instagram users as well as her besties including Sonali Bendre, Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza. While Sonali dropped heart eyes emoji, Swades actor Gayatri wrote: “Eyes are looking beautiful Suz”. Sussanne was obviously touched by it and wrote back “@gayatrioberoi awww thankkkkk u gayu baby.”

Also read: AR Rahman takes a dig at Masakali 2.0, recalls creating original with ‘365 days of creative brainstorming, no short cuts’

A week back, she had shared couple of pictures of her work station and laptop and had written: “My ‘Qurantivities’... notes to self.. April 1st 2020. Necessity is the mother of innovation. And when the mind is asked to be quarantined, it gives rise to a crazy amount of creativity. Almost like a little seed surging through the soil for that moment of sunlight. Day 8 of 21 day lockdown. Have a new found respect, for the person who invented FaceTime ( Roberto Garcia, the Apple engineer). Here we are living our lives, ‘Virtually’ doing the best we can to keep our work family and teams afloat. We need to stabilise their income, reach out and help to do our bit to each and every one of them. To give them a sense of security and support at this insecure moment in time. This is what will make us, the people that we want to be. Stay home, Stay safe and design your thoughts.”

Reacting to his former daughter-in-law moving in with Hrithik during lockdown, Rakesh Roshan had told Spotboye, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more