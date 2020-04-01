Rakesh Roshan reacts to Sussanne Khan’s decision to move in with Hrithik during lockdown

bollywood

Actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has reacted to his former daughter-in-law and actor son Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan moving in with them to stay with his grandkids amid lockdown. Sussanne had temporarily shifted to Hrithik Roshan’s Juhu residence last week to co-parent her sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

A report in Spotboye quoted Rakesh as saying, “The world has to be together and supportive in difficult times.”

Hrithik had informed about Sussanne moving in with him at his residence in a heartfelt note on Instagram. He had written, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . .

He further wrote, “While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children.”

Thanking Sussanne for taking the step, he wrote, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.”

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000 but announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. The two finally got divorced in 2014.

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been sharing glimpses of his time in isolation. The actor has been reading, spending quality time with his kids, dog and working out at home. He recently shared a video from his piano lessons at home on Instagram.

