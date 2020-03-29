Here’s how Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan celebrated birthday with the whole family even amid lockdown. Watch

bollywood

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a video from the 14th birthday celebrations of his son Hrehaan and is feeling grateful for technology that one could stay close to their family even when miles apart.

Hrehaan cut his birthday cake at home while his grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins joined in from their respective home through video calls. Hrithik made a video of the happy family as they all came together to celebrate.

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne and their other son Hridaan also joined the birthday party. Hrehaan got a chocolate cake and clicked a picture--rather took a screenshot--of the entire family’s video chat.

Earlier, Sussanne had shared a video montage of Hrehaan’s pictures from the family album and called him her ‘ray of sonshine.’ “To my Son.where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she captioned her post.

Sussanne has temporarily moved out of her house to stay with the actor so that the duo can co-parent their children amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014.

Hrithik shared a picture of Sussanne on Instagram, writing, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.

The actor added that he hopes and prays that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, “we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic.

