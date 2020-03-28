Sussanne Khan shares moments from the family album on son Hrehaan’s 14th birthday: ‘My ray of sonshine’

bollywood

Interior designer Sussanne Khan has shared a special post to mark the birthday of her older son, Hrehaan. She took to Instagram to share a video montage of all the best and fun moments with her ‘ray of sonshine’.

“To my Son..where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is. Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she wrote. Sussanne also used some really creative hashtags with her post. “#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat,” she wrote.

Hrehaan is one of Sussanne’s two sons with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, the other one being Hridaan. Sussanne’s video also showed Hrehaan’s pictures with his brother and parents.

“So gorgeous the message and the Birthday Boy big love and happy birthday to Hrehaan,” read a comment on her post. “God bless him with the most beautiful life ahead,” read another.

Sussanne has moved in temporarily with Hrithik so they could both be with their sons amid the lockdown. The War star shared a picture of Sussanne on Instagram, writing, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdown.

“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.” Hrithik said while the world talks about humanity coming together, he believes it represents more than an idea, “especially for parents sharing custody of their kids”.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.

