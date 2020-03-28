Sussanne Khan shares moments from the family album on son Hrehaan’s 14th birthday: ‘My ray of sonshine’
Sussanne Khan shared a video on her son Hrehaan’s 14th birthday on Saturday. Check it out.bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:00 IST
Interior designer Sussanne Khan has shared a special post to mark the birthday of her older son, Hrehaan. She took to Instagram to share a video montage of all the best and fun moments with her ‘ray of sonshine’.
“To my Son..where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is. Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core,” she wrote. Sussanne also used some really creative hashtags with her post. “#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
To my Son..🌟where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is... 🌎♥️✨✨✨Happy 14th birthday my Ray of ‘Sonshine’. ♥️Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core. ✨✨✨✨✨#28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat♥️♥️♥️😇🌍
Hrehaan is one of Sussanne’s two sons with ex-husband and actor Hrithik Roshan, the other one being Hridaan. Sussanne’s video also showed Hrehaan’s pictures with his brother and parents.
“So gorgeous the message and the Birthday Boy big love and happy birthday to Hrehaan,” read a comment on her post. “God bless him with the most beautiful life ahead,” read another.
Sussanne has moved in temporarily with Hrithik so they could both be with their sons amid the lockdown. The War star shared a picture of Sussanne on Instagram, writing, “It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practising lockdown.
View this post on Instagram
My temporary ‘home work space’ was interestingly put together to bring a little element of play while I work. The funny thing is, my time on this ‘put together’ desk (made of flat cushion seats from an existing sofa seating composition that we had in this space, and then we put a low lying coffee table on top and...there it was, my perfect desk!) with a view of the glorious Arabian Sea and an isolated Juhu beach, this is a visual which honestly I shouldn’t get used to! As I sit and ponder over the ghastly effects of what this dreadful virus has had on each one of us, and what it may continue to have on the entire planet in general, I must say I can’t help but feel along with the uncertainty, an inner peace. There will be a diverse amount of good, that its post effects will bring on all of us. The kind that will remind us to grow a little each day, to produce better solutions for our projects, to be more giving for the less fortunate and most importantly, to be better contributors in our daily lives towards this beautiful planet. Stay home, stay safe and design your thoughts. #architecturaldigest #letsmakethiswork #lovewhatyoudo #ADindia #mybestfriendsgorgeoushome #thelabellife #workfromhomewear #designyourthoughts #prayingfortheplanet #stayhomestaysafe #thankfulforhavingahome #oneplanettoprotect 🌍💪🏻♥️ ...📸credit @hrithikroshan
“It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps.” Hrithik said while the world talks about humanity coming together, he believes it represents more than an idea, “especially for parents sharing custody of their kids”.
Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban
“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.
Follow @htshowbiz for more