e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of his no-rehearsal performance from Zee Cine Awards: ‘Courtesy threat of the virus’

Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of his no-rehearsal performance from Zee Cine Awards: ‘Courtesy threat of the virus’

Hrithik Roshan danced without any rehearsal at the Zee Cine Awards show, which will air tonight.

bollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2020 14:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan’s performance at Zee Cine Awards.
Hrithik Roshan’s performance at Zee Cine Awards.
         

Hrithik Roshan has shared an impressive new clip of his performance for the Zee Cine Awards, which air on Saturday night. In his Instagram post, Hrithik mentioned that he did not rehearse for the performance.

“What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite..Feedback shall be highly appreciated. Love,” he wrote in the caption. The awards show were filmed earlier this month and without any audience. At the time, the coronavirus pandemic had begun spreading to different parts of the country, therefore the producers decided not to invite any pubic viewers for the show.

 

The clip shows Hrithik dressed in an all-white outfit, complete with dark sunglasses and a white hat. He is seen dancing to a medley of his hit song such as the most recent one, Ghungroo from War.

A fan complimented Hrithik saying, “Rehearsal needs you, you dont need rehearsal baby. You are always terrific.” Another wrote, “Wow amazing can’t wait to see this performance you are the best dancer in the world love you duggu very very very much.”

Also read: Krishna Shroff works out with boyfriend Eban, Disha Patani posts puke emoji

 

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are currently practising self-isolation at the actor’s home. Sussanne decided to temporarily move in with Hrithik so she could be close to her sons. Hrithik even wrote a note about her, thanking her for her support.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
‘Back to villages in crowded buses during lockdown example of unpreparedness’: P Chidambaram
‘Back to villages in crowded buses during lockdown example of unpreparedness’: P Chidambaram
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
LIVE: Response to Covid-19 lockdown was proactive and graded, says Centre
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Covid-19: UP ramps up evacuation of workers from Delhi-NCR
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
Recovery could be distant as economy shrivels due to Covid-19
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki mobilizes production of ventilators, masks to fight coronavirus
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
Latest Windows 10 March update will stop your PC from accessing internet
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
After Ramayan and Mahabharat, SRK’s Circus to be re-run on DD National
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news