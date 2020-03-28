Hrithik Roshan shares glimpse of his no-rehearsal performance from Zee Cine Awards: ‘Courtesy threat of the virus’

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan has shared an impressive new clip of his performance for the Zee Cine Awards, which air on Saturday night. In his Instagram post, Hrithik mentioned that he did not rehearse for the performance.

“What fun. The no rehearsal performance. Courtesy threat of the virus. Airs tonite..Feedback shall be highly appreciated. Love,” he wrote in the caption. The awards show were filmed earlier this month and without any audience. At the time, the coronavirus pandemic had begun spreading to different parts of the country, therefore the producers decided not to invite any pubic viewers for the show.

The clip shows Hrithik dressed in an all-white outfit, complete with dark sunglasses and a white hat. He is seen dancing to a medley of his hit song such as the most recent one, Ghungroo from War.

A fan complimented Hrithik saying, “Rehearsal needs you, you dont need rehearsal baby. You are always terrific.” Another wrote, “Wow amazing can’t wait to see this performance you are the best dancer in the world love you duggu very very very much.”

Hrithik Roshan, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan are currently practising self-isolation at the actor’s home. Sussanne decided to temporarily move in with Hrithik so she could be close to her sons. Hrithik even wrote a note about her, thanking her for her support.

“This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them,” he wrote.

