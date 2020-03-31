Hrithik Roshan plays the piano in new video, can you spot Sussanne Khan?

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is learning a new skill during the coronavirus lockdown. He took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself playing the piano, and it features a special appearance by his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

“Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). So I’m on mission piano. Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way,” he wrote.

The video features a glimpse of Sussanne walking in the background, and Hrithik joked that she is checking his apartment for “design irregularities”. He added in his caption, “Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.”

Hrithik admits in the video that he is “not very good at this, especially because of my two thumbs”. After playing his piece, he says, “Okay, that was not the best, but at least I am trying. This is what I am starting to learn. Keep learning, stay home, stay safe. I am a little embarrassed with how I played this piano but all my love to you guys. Bye.”

While Hrithik feels that he still has a long way to go when it comes to playing the piano, his Super 30 co-star Mrunal Thakur thinks differently. She commented on his post, “You are so good,” followed by clapping emojis.

Currently, Hrithik is self-isolating at his Mumbai residence with Sussanne and their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Last week, in an Instagram post, he shared that his “supporting and understanding” ex-wife moved into his apartment during the lockdown so that they could co-parent their children together.

On Sunday, Hrithik shared a video of his son Hrehaan’s birthday celebration at home, with the entire Roshan family joining in on a video call. “Hrehaan’s was a Happy Birthday. Thanks to a little adaptability, flexibility and technology,” he wrote.

