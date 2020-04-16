Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 10:17 IST

Actor Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen are not living together amid the coronavirus lockdown. Their mother and veteran actor Soni Razdan has confirmed it to Mumbai Mirror that they are living in separate homes.

It was found out last month that Alia is currently living with her boyfriend and actor Ranbir Kapoor at his home in Mumbai. However, Shaheen would often post Alia’s picture of her cooking food in the kitchen, which confused some fans whether Shaheen is also in lockdown with the couple.

Soni was asked by the publication if her daughters are watching the reruns of her show Buniyaad which are currently on air. “Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth,” she said.

Talking about the two, Soni added, “Shaheen is busy writing, Alia has taken an online writing course and reading. They do their daily exercises. They are also cooking and doing all those things that they normally don’t get a chance to do. Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

A video of Alia and Ranbir walking his dog in the building compound had gone viral last month. It confirmed reports that the two had moved in together for the lockdown period at least.

The couple were also recently seen in short film Family, on spreading awareness about social distancing during the pandemic. Ad filmmaker Prasoon Pandey had revealed that Alia and Ranbir had shot each other’s parts for the film.

