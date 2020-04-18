Karan Johar pens emotional note for daily wage workers, extends help to govt and NGOs to fight Covid-19

bollywood

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 12:49 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has written an emotional note elaborating on the adverse effect the lockdown has caused to people working on daily wages, adding details of how he and his production house Dharma, are helping those in need. The post reveals that Dharma is contributing to PM Cares, chief minister’s relief fund, NGOs Goonj, Give Fundraisers, Feeding India, The Art of Living and IAHV and Producers’ Guild of India.

The filmmaker wrote in an emotional note, “Over the past month, India has stood united in this decision to stay home and stay safe until we overcome this pandemic. But there is so much more to do in order to win the fight against this dreaded disease. With the lockdown being extended, it’s only going to get harder on everyone, especially those workers and technicians who rely on daily waged for their livelihood. They are in a situation in which they don’t have clarity on where their next meals is coming from...and that can be scary...very scary.”

Also read: Zoa Morani pens note after Karim Morani’s return post Covid-19, says ‘whirlwind of an experience but happy to be on the other side of it’

“They are in this situation through no fault of their own and we believe it is our moral responsibility to help them as much as possibly we can. That is why entire Dharma family has come together to extend our support to the various causes initiated by the government and a host of NGOs to help those affected by this lockdown. There is still a lot to be done, and this is our contribution to the cause. Let us all unite and fight COVID together,” he wrote.

Karan also shared a video with a montage of visuals of those worse affected in this pandemic where he reads out the entire note.

Karan wrote on his post, “We’re all in this together... and we need to fight this together. It is our responsibility to support those in need of help during these tough times... which is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to aid and provide relief during the lockdown. Let’s all do what we can and help in whatever way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID”

Follow @htshowbiz for more