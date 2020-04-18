Zoa Morani pens note after Karim Morani’s return post Covid-19, says ‘whirlwind of an experience but happy to be on the other side of it’

bollywood

Hours after Ra.One producer Karim Morani was discharged from the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai for testing negative for coronavirus, his actor daughter Zoa Morani penned a long heartfelt note about the family’s recovery on Instagram.

On April 6, Zoa and Shaza Morani had tested positive for Covid-19 and two days later Karim tested positive for the first time. While his daughters returned home a few days ago, Karim was discharged only after testing negative for the second time post treatment.

She shared a family photo from one of their vacations on Instagram and wrote, “#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital).

They were mild , and manageable. To sum it up in short - a flu with a strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step, from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ..14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.”

Praising the government’s efforts in dealing with the crisis, she wrote, “So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured. Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes. So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic. Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod.”

Karim had said in a statement after returning home, “To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job.”

