Ayushmann Khurrana croons ‘the perfect lockdown song’, asks fans to tell their partners, family ‘You are all I need’. Watch

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 11:39 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a video in which he is singing a song from his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan for his fans. The actor says the song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, originally sung by the actor himself, is what people must tell their family or partners during lockdown.

Ayushmann begins the video with a message, “This is the last song of the season. Agar aap lockdown me akele ho (if you are alone during lockdown), this is the perfect lockdown song. You are just with your banda or bandi or with your family and you say this to them - ‘Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, I don’t need the world’.” And he goes on to play the guitar while crooning the soft romantic number.

The actor’s Bala co-star Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the post, “Oh yesssss.” Writer of the song, Vayu, also dropped several heart emojis in his reaction to the video.

The song was penned by Vayu and composed by him along with Tanishk Bagchi. It was picturised on Ayushmann and Jitendra Sharma in the film, which revolved around their same-sex love story. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manu Rishi Chadda as part of Jitendra’s onscreen family.

Ayushmann recently expressed his desire to play a role similar to that of the Professor in Netflix show Money Heist. Sharing a video of him playing the Bella Ciao tune from the show on a piano, Ayushmann wrote: “I want to be the Professor. I want to put this out in the universe. Hello reverent filmmakers! Please! I’m dying to do something like this. I’m itching to go on sets and work, like each and every human.”

