Taapsee Pannu says chachaji Anurag Kashyap ‘goes with zero prep on set’, claims he has got verbal diarrhoea

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 09:31 IST

Taapsee Pannu has shared an interesting anecdote from her 2018 film Manmarziyaan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The actor who has been sharing throwback pictures along with the interesting stories behind them has now revealed how Anurag never came to the sets prepared for the shoot.

Taapsee shared a picture of herself from the days of Manmarziyaan shoot in which she sports curly red hair for her character of Rumi - a free-spirited girl. Sharing the story behind it, she wrote, “This is from the look trial of #Manmarziyaan which actually happened in Amritsar. Typical Anurag Kashyap prep..... last minute ! Got the idea of colouring the hair red after I landed in Amritsar. This is the first time I felt the skin of Rumi, that is, 2 days before we went for shoot.”

Sharing her experience of working with Anurag, she further wrote, “Anyone who works with Anurag will shatter the image he/she has built about him over years of watching his work. A penguin who gets happy with smallest of things and cracks the poorest of jokes, has the brightest of smiles (unlike the ‘dark’ films he is known for ) and goes with ZERO prep on set... n now I’m gonna get a stinking message from him as soon as he reads this but he knows I love him. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.”

Vicky Kaushal, who had played the role of her lover and a not so successful DJ in the film, reacted to the post, “Chachaji” with a folded hands emoji. Taapsee replied to him, “@vickykaushal09 right now Chachaji has got verbal diarrhoea on Instagram live! Insta will shut down its live soon.”

Anurag has been very vocal about his views on Twitter and often talks on the forefront while expressing his opinion.

Taapsee’s fans were also surprised by her unedited opinion for Anurag. A fan wrote, “Your words for your director” along with several heart emojis. Anther commented, “Slaying.” One went on to call her the “Boss lady.”

Manmarziyaan had received mixed reviews from the critics. Apart from Vicky as the male lead, Abhishek Bachchan had also played a prominent role of Rumi’s husband in the film.

