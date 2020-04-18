e-paper
Anushka Sharma won’t allow Virat Kohli to return the haircut favour, says ‘the reverse is not happening’. See pic

Anushka Sharma has said that she does not expect Virat Kohli to return the favour after she gave him a stylish haircut last month.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma has reacted to a fan-made sketch of Virat Kohli giving her a haircut.
         

Anushka Sharma surprised fans when she gave cricketer husband Virat Kohli a perfect haircut last month. However, the actor has said that she will not allow him to return the favour.

A fan shared a sketch of Virat giving Anushka a haircut with Scooby Doo looking on. Virat can be seen winking as he cuts her long hair. Reacting to the post on her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote, “Umm the reverse is NOT happening.”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as Shaggy and Velma.

On Friday, Anushka was in the mood for some banter with Virat amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In the clip shared on Instagram, Anushka loudly says: “Aye Kohli... Kohli... Kohli... chauka maar na chauka... kya kar raha hai... Aye Kohli chauka maar.” To which, a not-so-amused Virat responds by shaking his head in disapproval.

Anushka captioned the clip: “I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience.”

Anushka has also voiced concern over the stigma around COVID-19, and has urged people to not discriminate against patients suffering from coronavirus. She wrote on social media, “Deeply disturbed reading some reports about how coronavirus patients and even some medical professionals, who are in the frontline taking care of such patients, are being discriminately treated.”

Also read: Kirti Kulhari on how she changed after Four More Shots Please: ‘I don’t judge people for what they do in life’

The actor wants all citizens to exercise sensitivity towards patients and medical professionals in times like this. “At times like this, it is important that we care for each other and are extremely sensitive to the suffering of others. Let’s not treat fellow citizens with disrespect and stigma. It’s the time to stay united and stand united,” she said.

Anushka and Virat have pledged to support the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Chief Minister’s (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crore towards the cause.

(With IANS inputs)

