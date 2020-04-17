Anushka Sharma heckles Virat Kohli so he doesn’t miss cricket field: ‘Ae Kohli, chauka marna chauka’. His reaction is priceless

bollywood

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 14:10 IST

The lockdown can be a difficult time for couple who are now spending 24 hours of all seven days together and things can get weird at times. But Anushka Sharma is making sure she keeps husband Virat Kohli’s morale up even when he is away from the cricket field.

On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of how she brought the cricket fever to him. The video shows Anushka screaming like an enthusiastic fan from the bleachers, giving Virat tips on making his game better. “Kohli! Ae Kohli Kohli! Chauka marna chauka! Kya karra hai?,” she says and then pans the camera to Kohli’s reaction. He has clearly had enough of his wife’s antics.

“I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,” she captioned the post. The video left their fans rolling on floor laughing.

Anushka and Virat are in lockdown with her parents at their Mumbai home. She recently shared a photograph in which she can be seen playing a boardgame with the whole family. The actor also penned an emotional note and offered suggestions on how to use this quarantine to form deeper bonds with family.

Also read: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor also hosting her sister Shaheen at his home? Mom Soni Razdan says the sisters are living apart

She wrote: “It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize and then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace and sense of familiarity with your families.”

Anushka and Virat have made donations to both Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-Cares) for fight against the coronavirus.

Follow @htshowbiz for more