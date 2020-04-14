e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma posts selfie with Virat Kohli, says ‘felt cute, might delete later’

Anushka Sharma posts selfie with Virat Kohli, says ‘felt cute, might delete later’

Anushka Sharma posted a cute selfie with husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram stories. See it here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 14, 2020 20:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s new selfie.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s new selfie.
         

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are doing quarantine right! The couple has been spending quality time with each other during the lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. They have also been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Anushka took to her Instagram stories to share a no make-up selfie with Virat, with an angel filter on their faces. “Felt cute, might delete later,” her caption read.

Anushka Sharma’s Instagram stories
Anushka Sharma’s Instagram stories

Earlier this week, Virat shared a picture in which he and Anushka were seen cuddling up with their dog. “Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” he captioned the cute click, which has received more than three million likes on the photo-sharing platform.

Anushka, through her posts, has been reminding fans of the silver lining in the current pandemic situation. Last week, she shared a picture of her and Virat playing Monopoly with their family.

“In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow,” she wrote.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra is ready to be a bride on new magazine cover, but ‘husband is pending’. See pics

Virat and Anushka are among the many celebrities who have given back in a big way, during the coronavirus crisis. The couple donated an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund as well as Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund.

A statement shared by Anushka on social media read, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Amit Shah dials Uddhav Thackeray after Bandra protest sets off political firestorm
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Centre, states in Catch-22 situation, says Aaditya Thackeray on Bandra clash
Live | ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe in my state’: Maharashtra CM to migrants
Live | ‘Don’t worry, you’re safe in my state’: Maharashtra CM to migrants
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
West Bengal: 20 cops injured in clash over Covid-19 quarantine centre
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
The pandemic will change public life as we know it| Analysis
The pandemic will change public life as we know it| Analysis
Aarogya Setu app may let you move freely during lockdown
Aarogya Setu app may let you move freely during lockdown
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
Mumbai: Wave of migrant workers swamp bus stand after lockdown extension
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news