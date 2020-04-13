Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cuddle up with dog: ‘Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing’
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying quality time with each other during the lockdown and treating fans to glimpses of the same. The cricketer took to Instagram to share an adorable photo in which he and his wife are seen cuddling with their pet pooch.
“Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” Virat captioned the cute click, which has received over half a million likes in less than half an hour. “Well said champ. Lockdown times. What truly matters in life is family and quality time,” one fan commented on the picture. “Fav picture on internet today,” another wrote.
Earlier, Anushka shared a similar picture with Virat and their dog, highlighting the “silver lining” during the dark times of the coronavirus pandemic. “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter,” a part of her caption read.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Virat and Anushka, who do not get a lot of time with each other due to their hectic work schedules, are cherishing every moment together. Recently, the actor shared a picture of them playing board games with her parents.
Anushka urged her fans to make the most of their time with their families and wrote, “In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.” She also revealed, in one of her Instagram stories, that Virat was the winner of the game of Monopoly as well as her heart.
It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened... P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??
Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka contributed to coronavirus relief by pledging an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund as well as the Maharashtra chief minister’s fund.
