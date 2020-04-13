Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cuddle up with dog: ‘Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 16:02 IST

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying quality time with each other during the lockdown and treating fans to glimpses of the same. The cricketer took to Instagram to share an adorable photo in which he and his wife are seen cuddling with their pet pooch.

“Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing,” Virat captioned the cute click, which has received over half a million likes in less than half an hour. “Well said champ. Lockdown times. What truly matters in life is family and quality time,” one fan commented on the picture. “Fav picture on internet today,” another wrote.

Earlier, Anushka shared a similar picture with Virat and their dog, highlighting the “silver lining” during the dark times of the coronavirus pandemic. “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter,” a part of her caption read.

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha seeks police help after Vivek Agnihotri shares pic of her at shoot, he says dig not at her

Virat and Anushka, who do not get a lot of time with each other due to their hectic work schedules, are cherishing every moment together. Recently, the actor shared a picture of them playing board games with her parents.

Anushka urged her fans to make the most of their time with their families and wrote, “In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I’m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families. Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow.” She also revealed, in one of her Instagram stories, that Virat was the winner of the game of Monopoly as well as her heart.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka contributed to coronavirus relief by pledging an undisclosed amount to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund as well as the Maharashtra chief minister’s fund.

Follow @htshowbiz for more