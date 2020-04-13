Sonakshi Sinha seeks police help after Vivek Agnihotri shares pic of her at shoot, he says dig not at her

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 15:34 IST

With the nation under lockdown to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, all shoots have come to a standstill. Actor Sonakshi Sinha was therefore shocked when filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri slammed her for shooting in these times, sharing a news report carrying a picture of her stepping out of a studio in Mumbai. “Who shoots in such times?” he tweeted.

Sonakshi took to Twitter to clarify that the photograph was taken last year, when she shot for Farah Khan’s chat show, Backbenchers. She also told Vivek that being from the industry, he should know better than to level such allegations against her.

“Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!” she wrote.

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi also tagged the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Twitter handles and asked how she could stop people from spreading baseless rumours. “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME,” she wrote.

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Vivek replied to Sonakshi’s tweet and said that he was not levelling allegations against her but condemning the tabloid for “insensitive journalism”. He wrote, “The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression. As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism.”

The dig is at @MumbaiMirror not you. If I have to say something to you, I’d tag you. It’s very insensitive to print such pictures in a trying time like this giving wrong impression.



As a star you should also very strongly condemn this kind of yellow and insensitive journalism. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

Recently, in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Sonakshi hinted that she wants to take a vacation once the situation returns to normalcy. “This video is a throwback and also what I would like to do once all this is over,” she wrote, sharing a clip of her jumping into the water.

Sonakshi will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. The film, inspired by real events, is slated for an Independence Day weekend release.

