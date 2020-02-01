e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vivek Agnihotri says Shaheen Bagh has turned into ‘hideout for criminals like pickpockets’, Sayani Gupta reacts ‘I am so glad I refused your film’

Vivek Agnihotri says Shaheen Bagh has turned into ‘hideout for criminals like pickpockets’, Sayani Gupta reacts ‘I am so glad I refused your film’

Vivek Agnihotri said Shaheen Bagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals like pickpockets, mobile thieves, drug-peddlers.

bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sayani Gupta slammed Vivek Agnihotri for his latest statement on Shaheen Bagh protests.
Sayani Gupta slammed Vivek Agnihotri for his latest statement on Shaheen Bagh protests.
         

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently commented on anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi which did not go down well with many. Actor Sayani Gupta objected to his views on Twitter and said that he doesn’t have a conscience.

Reacting to Vivek’s tweet, Sayani Gupta wrote on Twitter, “Sir,I never pick out people on Twitter &leave bigots unaddressed.But you really have no conscience.What went wrong with your upbringing Sir? I am so glad I refused your film & didn’t speak to you on the award night. I am glad my instinct always tell me to stay away from poisonous ppl.”

 

Vivek Agnihotri had written, “#ShaheenBagh has turned into an Islamist conversion centre and a hideout for all kinds of criminals like pickpockets, mobile thieves, drug-peddlers. All kinds of illegal activities are flourishing there. I wonder why Delhi citizens are tolerating this?”

Protests have been going on at Shaheen Bagh since December 15 last year against the amended citizenship law. The name of the film Sayani mentions is not known. She is best known for playing Gaura in Anubhav Sinha’s Article 15 and her roles in Jagga Jassos and Jolly LLB 2.

Vivek is known for his last directorial The Tashkent Files and is currently working on his next, The Kashmir Files. It is scheduled to release on Independence Day, August 15 this year.

Vivek had earlier joked about Deepika Padukone’s visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University last month. The actor had visited JNU to show her solidarity with the students who were attacked by a masked mob. Indirectly calling it a publicity gimmick, he had written, “I am told that it was suggested to #DeepikaPadukone to go and stand next to #Nirbhaya’s parents for a photo op. But last minute she changed her plan because #Nirbahaya wasn’t trending whereas #JNU was. This is how it works, my dear friends.”

