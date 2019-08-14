Vivek Agnihotri announces new film on Kashmir, shares poster of The Kashmir Files

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has shared the first poster of his next film, The Kashmir Files. Speaking at an event to announce the project, he said he wants to present the unreported history of Kashmiri Hindus in his upcoming film, The Kashmir Files.

Also read: Pak minister wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador

“Kashmiri Hindus were literally butchered, raped and made homeless. It is one of the most tragic genocides in Indian history but is absent from our history and our consciousness. All I want to achieve is to present the unreported history of Kashmiri Hindus,” Agnihotri told IANS, adding: “I believe artists owe it to society which consumes their work. It’s unbelievable that there are so many films on Kashmir but not even one on the misery, pain and loss of the (state’s) Hindu minority.”

Presenting #TheKashmirFiles



Next year, same time, on our 73rd Independence anniversary, we will bring you the unreported story of the most tragic and gut-wrenching genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.



Please bless our team as it’s not an easy story to tell. #KashmirUnreported pic.twitter.com/5pbgJ2OLZv — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 14, 2019

The Kashmir Files, based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, is scheduled to hit screens in August 2020. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

The director earlier made The Tashkent Files, which revolves around the mysterious death of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966, soon after the signing of the Tashkent Agreement between India and Pakistan to end their 1965 war.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:30 IST