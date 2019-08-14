e-paper
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019

Pak minister wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador for supporting ‘Indian military, rogue Modi govt’

A Pakistani woman called out Priyanka Chopra at a Los Angeles event for her tweet in the wake of Balakot strike. Pakistan minister Shireen Mazari has now demanded that the actor should be removed as UN Goodwill Ambassador.

bollywood Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance at Beautycon turned controversial after a Pakistani woman accused her of warmongering.
Priyanka Chopra’s recent appearance at Beautycon turned controversial after a Pakistani woman accused her of warmongering.
         

Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Unicef to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army. “@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions,” Mazari tweeted.

 

 

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for her ‘Jai Hind’ tweet after Balakot strike when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time high. India had launched an offensive in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the car bombing in Pulwama .

 

At a recent Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a “hypocrite” and “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”. “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war,” she said.

To this, Priyanka told her: “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 15:01 IST

