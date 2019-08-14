Pak minister wants Priyanka Chopra removed as UN ambassador for supporting ‘Indian military, rogue Modi govt’

bollywood

Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari has urged Unicef to remove Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the UN Goodwill Ambassador for cheering for the Indian Army. “@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly (military) and rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions,” Mazari tweeted.

@UNICEF needs to remove Priyanka Chopra as its ambassador immediately in the wake of her support for Indian mly and Rogue Modi govt. Otherwise it makes a mockery of such appointments. UNICEF should really be more careful on whom it appoints to these honorary positions. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 12, 2019

UNICEF needs to take action immed or it will make a mockery of all such positions! https://t.co/8BiHtQjVPf — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 12, 2019

Priyanka was slammed by pro-Pakistani supporters for cheering for her ‘Jai Hind’ tweet after Balakot strike when tensions between the neighbours were at an all-time high. India had launched an offensive in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after 40 troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the car bombing in Pulwama .

That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019

At a recent Los Angeles event, Priyanka was called out by a Pakistani girl named Ayesha Malik who accused the Indian actress of being a “hypocrite” and “encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan”. “You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you’re encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There’s no winner in this... As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood and you wanted nuclear war,” she said.

To this, Priyanka told her: “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India. War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments of people who do love me and have loved me. But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.”

