Puneet Issar slams Mukesh Khanna for comments about Sonakshi Sinha: ‘As you age, you should be graceful’

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 09:26 IST

Actor Puneet Issar has called out his Mahabharata co-star Mukesh Khanna over his recent comments about actor Sonakshi Sinha. Mukesh recently took a jibe at Sonakshi for lacking knowledge about Hindu mythological epic, Ramayana.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Puneet said Mukesh should have shown more grace and that the ‘world doesn’t end’ if Sonakshi doesn’t know a fact from the epic. “Khanna shouldn’t have said that. Sonakshi is an AVM student, my kids too went there. If she didn’t know one question of Ramayan in KBC, the world doesn’t end there. Why should one condemn someone so openly? At least I wouldn’t have said what Khanna has said,” he said. “As you age, you should be graceful. Phal lagte hain toh pedh jhuk jaana chahiye (A fruit-bearing tree should bow down),” he added.

Mukesh had said in a recent interview that the reruns of epics Mahabharata and Ramayana would help the new generation and people like Sonakshi. She had appeared on an episode on Kaun Banega Crorepati last year where she failed to answer a question related to Ramayana. Sonakshi’s father and actor Shatrughan Sinha has responded to Mukesh’s comments asking ‘who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?’

Puneet played Kaurav prince Duryodhan while Mukesh played Bhishma in the 1980’s show. He also talked about latter’s comments against television producer Ekta Kapoor for her more recent version of Mahabharat. “This is my personal opinion. I don’t want to speak against him. But think of it, he again sparked off another controversy by speaking against Ekta. Nobody has a copyright over Mahabharat, sabko haque hai usko banane ka. Even Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandfather had made a film on Mahabharat and it was a super hit film. Dara Singh was the hero and it was from Bhisham Pita’s perspective,” he said.

Mukesh had criticised Ekta for modernising the epic. “The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi’ (Culture can never be modern, The day you try to make culture modern, the culture will be over),” he had said.

