Anushka Sharma turns hair stylist for husband Virat Kohli amid lockdown. Watch fun video

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 12:13 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli are making the most of their self isolation period. Sometimes, doing funny things too. On Saturday, Anushka shared a video where she turns into a hair stylist for her husband and gives him a new haircut.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “Meanwhile, in quarantine...” In it, Virat can be seen sitting (on a stool perhaps) as Anushka goes about giving him a new hairstyle. She holds scissors the way professionals do and goes about her business. Virat says that this (the hair cutting session) is what happens when one tries it with kitchen scissors. He adds how quarantine makes it possible for you to allow such things to happen. Anushka is clearly having fun; at one point, Virat gives a proper view of his new hair-do and Anushka says that it is a new look she has created.

Anushka and Virat have been in the forefront of warning Indians to take the Covid-19 lockdown seriously. In a video message, sometime back, they had said how it will take time to fight coronavirus in the country and it will require “courage, and a lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days.” “We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission,” the couple said.

Anushka-Virat said the pandemic won’t go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise. “Don’t believe in superstitions, don’t believe in rumours because that won’t give India it’s victory over COVID-19,” the actor said.

Kohli said if one is “irresponsible” during the 21 day period lockdown, then “we all, the whole of India, will have to pay a huge price.” “The whole of India has to stay at home for the next 21 days to save the nation. Let’s all unite to save lives and save our country,” the duo said.

