Anushka Sharma bakes birthday cake for dad with Virat Kohli because buying one is ‘bewakoof level idea’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 20:21 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently staying at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus, on Tuesday decided to bake a cake for her father who turned 59.

The actor shared the cake baking process on her Instagram stories and said that she is making it herself because getting it from somewhere else would be a “bewakoof level idea.” Anushka added that husband and cricketer Virat Kohli supported her through the process. “That’s the sound of support, appreciation and hunger from my bestie/husband,” she wrote on one vide. She added that her cake did not rise enough as she decided to use soda instead of baking powder.

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor kept her fans well posted as she prepared the cake and shared every step of it on Instagram. Earlier in the day, the actor along with Virat urged people to stay at home amid the 21-day-long lockdown imposed by the government in the country to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a video message, Anushka and Virat said it will take time to fight coronavirus in the country and will require “courage, and a lot of patience, responsibility from all of us for the next 21 days.” “We have to follow some important guidelines for the next 21 days. Stay at home to prevent the virus from entering your home and affecting you and your loved ones. Follow the orders of lockdown seriously because this is an important step to prevent transmission,” the couple said.

Anushka-Virat said the pandemic won’t go away by participating in a march, shouting out aloud or making noise. “Don’t believe in superstitions, don’t believe in rumours because that won’t give India it’s victory over Covid-19,” the actor said.

According to a recent update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 562 positive cases for coronavirus have been confirmed in the country.

