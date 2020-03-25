Katrina Kaif sweeps floors as sister Isabelle gives commentary: ‘This is seriously good exercise by the way’

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 19:54 IST

Actor Katrina Kaif is trying new things while in lockdown with her sister Isabelle at their Mumbai home. After giving a tutorial on how to wash dishes the right way, she has now picked up the broom.

Like many around the country, Katrina has also sent her house help on leave due to the coronavirus outbreak. On Wednesday, she shared a video of herself cleaning her house while Isabelle took charge of commentary.

“Day 21 -One day at a time guys.......we all gotta do our part. m apparently @isakaif part is to give commentary and pro tips while seated. Gotta mix it up ..... this is seriously good exercise btw #stayhome #helpoutathome,” she captioned her video. Katrina is seen in a blue vest and a pair of shorts while Isabelle is behind the camera. While Katrina sweeps the floor, Isabelle tells her about the spots she has missed. Later in the video, Katrina even holds up the broom like a cricket bat, pretending to knock the imaginary ball out of the park.

On Tuesday, Katrina shared a couple of split-screen videos on her Instagram account where she can be seen working out on her building’s terrace, while her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala also sweats it out at her home due to social distancing.

Katrina captioned: “#WorkoutFromHome #Part2. Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe.” This was Katrina’s second workout video from her home.

