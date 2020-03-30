Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli contribute to PM’s coronavirus relief fund, amount not disclosed

bollywood

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:46 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli have announced their contribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund an initiative to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the celeb couple didn’t disclose the amount they have contributed.

Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Virat and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 30, 2020

Many big names from the Bollywood industry had pledged in their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus. Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund.

Following the Kesari actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing 30 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund. Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee have also contributed their bit for the cause. Salman Khan, meanwhile, has pledged to provide support to 25000 workers in the film and TV industry who are currently unemployed due to lockdown.

Anushka and Virat had earlier shared a video message for their fans, urging them to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. The couple’s message comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ‘Janta curfew’ to curb the virus’ spread.

The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”