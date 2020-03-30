e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM Relief fund and Maharashtra CM Relief fund to fight coronavirus

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM Relief fund and Maharashtra CM Relief fund to fight coronavirus

Both Kohli and Anushka have taken to social media several times to spread the message of social distancing during these difficult times.

cricket Updated: Mar 30, 2020 12:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.
File photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.(PTI)
         

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are pledging their support to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” the post read. 

ALSO READ: No meetings, no window as IPL hopes fade

Both Kohli and Anushka have taken to social media several times to spread the message of social distancing, asking people to stay indoors and follow the instructions issued by the authorities. Kohli joins a slew of Indian cricketers, past and present, who have either made donations or pledged support to the relief funds.

The number of positive cases for Covid-19 have been steadily increasing in India even as the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown.

Virat Kohli is currently awaiting the fate of the Indian Premier League, which was postponed to April 15. Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and has played three IPL finals but is yet to win the title.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
‘You had all the powers’: Centre’s sharp message to Kejriwal on migrant exodus
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
No plan to extend 21-day lockdown, says government
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Covid-19 updates: India records 1,071 cases, 29 deaths
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Pregnant woman, her husband walk over 100km without food; rescued by locals
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Aston Villa footballer urges ‘Stay at Home’, then crashes Range Rover
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
Comedian Ken Shimura dies of Covid-19
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
No mega auction next year as IPL 2020 set to be cancelled: Report
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
Trump extends curbs, rapid testing in Kerala and more, top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news