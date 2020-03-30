Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma pledge support to PM Relief fund and Maharashtra CM Relief fund to fight coronavirus

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Monday took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, are pledging their support to the Prime Minister Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona,” the post read.

Both Kohli and Anushka have taken to social media several times to spread the message of social distancing, asking people to stay indoors and follow the instructions issued by the authorities. Kohli joins a slew of Indian cricketers, past and present, who have either made donations or pledged support to the relief funds.

The number of positive cases for Covid-19 have been steadily increasing in India even as the country is in the middle of a 21-day lockdown.

Virat Kohli is currently awaiting the fate of the Indian Premier League, which was postponed to April 15. Kohli is the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise and has played three IPL finals but is yet to win the title.