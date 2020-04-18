e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Karim Morani discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, says ‘I remained asymptotic through my stay’

Karim Morani discharged from hospital after testing negative for coronavirus, says ‘I remained asymptotic through my stay’

Karim Morai has been discharged from the Nanavati hospital where he was admitted for testing positive for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Apr 18, 2020 10:58 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Karim Morani discharged from hospital.
Karim Morani discharged from hospital.
         

Producer Karim Morani, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, said on Friday that he is back at his house after he tested negative for the virus.  Karim, who has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One, Chennai Express, Happy New Year and Dilwale, said his last two test results for the coronavirus were negative.

“To my friends and family with gods grace and kindness (I) am back home as I have now tested negative twice. I was very comfortable at Nanavati hospital where I remained asymptotic through my stay, I must say every department from the government to the medical warriors are doing a fantastic job,” Morani said in a statement here.  The producer, however, will remain in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure, he added.

“I will now quarantine as required in my room only for a further 14 days .

It’s a big relief to be back home thank you all for your prayers. God bless you stay safe” he added.  On April 6, Morani’s two daughters Zoa and Shaza had tested positive for COVID-19 and two days later Morani tested positive for the first time.

Both Shaza and Zoa, who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at different hospitals, were discharged on April 13 after testing negative for coronavirus. Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March and Zoa had come back from Rajasthan around mid-March. 

Singer Kanika Kapoor was the first Bollywood personality to test positive for COVID-19 and has recovered now.  Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, whose in-house staff was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week, on Friday revealed that she and her family has tested negative for the virus.

According to the health ministry, death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 452 in country; cases climb to 13,835.

