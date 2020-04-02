Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo wants him to ‘reinvent’ himself, he says ‘assault on my fashion continues’. Watch

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:43 IST

After filmmaker and producer Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi dissed his sense of fashion, his mother Hiroo Johar said that his wardrobe had too many blacks and too much bling, and advised him to reinvent himself.

Karan shared a new video on Instagram and wrote, “Well the assault on my fashion continues! It’s now a family intervention! My apologies in advance to the very sharp @gucci (no idea where that came from) #lockdownwiththejohars.”

In the video, Karan asks his daughter, “Roohi, dada is very upset. Yash said I should wear simpler clothes. What do you think?” As she mulls over his question, her brother chimes in, “No wear Gucci!”

Roohi agrees with Yash, who says that Gucci is “very sharp”. Karan seems to be amused by their answers and asks his mother for her opinion on his sartorial choices. “I feel you are wearing too much black, too much bling. Well, in short, I think you could reinvent yourself,” was her response.

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the post, “Hiroo’s given us food for thought.” Another Instagram user commented, “Your mom is adorable... i think she has nailed it.”

Meanwhile, Karan was set to begin shooting for his ambitious historical drama, Takht, in Italy and Spain last month. However, the shoot was stalled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, in a statement, Karan announced that all productions under his banner Dharma Productions have been put on hold until the situation improves. “In view of the epidemic spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” the statement read.

