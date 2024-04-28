Nayanthara on her roles: ‘Portraying empowered women who defy social stigmas is not just a creative choice’

Nayanthara has built a successful career by portraying strong female characters in films where she’s the hero. From her recent Bollywood debut in Atlee’s Jawan to her 75th film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, she has consistently chosen roles that empower women. In a conversation with GQ, she shared her belief that it’s not just a creative choice but a personal commitment to amplify voices often overlooked or silenced. (Also Read: Nayanthara channels old Hollywood glamour at awards night) Nayanthara was recently seen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food.(Instagram)

‘I want to amplify voices’

Nayanthara recently starred in her 75th film, Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food. Despite the film running into trouble for some scenes after it was released on Netflix India, it highlighted the resilience of women.

Talking to the publication at the Most Influential Young Indians awards, she said, “Portraying empowered women who choose to defy social stigmas is not just a creative choice, but also a personal commitment to amplifying voices that are often overlooked or silenced.”

Nayanthara’s work

The last few years has seen Nayanthara transition from starring in commercial projects to backing and starring in films with a social message. The 2017 film Aramm saw her play a district collector, 2018’s Kolamaavu Kokila was a crime comedy centered around her and she played a cop in Imaikkaa Nodigal the same year. Her most recent film was Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food which saw her play an aspiring chef. She will soon be seen in Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She will also star in the Malayalam film, Dear Students.

She formed the banner Rowdy Pictures with her husband Vignesh Shivan, backing Tamil projects like Netrikann and Koozhangal before producing the Gujarati film Shubh Yatra in 2013. Nayanthara recently also launched a new skincare line called 9Skin with Vignesh. Talking to the publication, she said it was ‘less about aesthetics and more about skin nourishment.’

