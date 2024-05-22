 Manisha Koirala poses with Rishi Sunak at his London home: 'I invited the UK PM and his family to come trek in Nepal' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Manisha Koirala poses with Rishi Sunak at his London home: 'I invited the UK PM and his family to come trek in Nepal'

BySanya
May 22, 2024 11:59 AM IST

Heeramandi actor Manisha Koirala met British prime minister Rishi Sunak at an event to celebrate United Kingdom-Nepal relations. Check out all the photos.

Manisha Koirala, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix India series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, met the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, at his residence, 10 Downing Street. The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of pictures from the event, which was held to celebrate '100 years of the friendship treaty' between the UK and Nepal. Also read: Sonakshi Sinha says she apologised to Manisha Koirala after Heeramandi; here's why

Manisha Koirala shared photos of her meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak at his official residence.
'Can you believe most attendees saw Heeramandi?'

Manisha, who represented her country Nepal at the meeting, wrote in her caption that she was amazed to learn that most of the people present at the event had watched her new web series, Heeramandi. The actor wore a black and golden saree and was seen with Rishi Sunak in several candid photos from the event. She also posed solo in front of 10 Downing Street in a photo.

Manisha wrote in her caption, “It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country Nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the PM and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp. Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen Heeramandi on Netflix and loved it? I was thrilled!!”

About Heeramandi

The period drama, based on the pre-partition lives of courtesans of Lahore, is directed Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The star-studded cast of Heeramandi, which is receiving praise from fans and celebrities alike, also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.

