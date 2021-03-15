IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic
Mohan Babu with Chiranjeevi in Sikkim.
Mohan Babu with Chiranjeevi in Sikkim.
telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic

Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu are in Sikkim for a weekend getaway. Check out their picture, shared by Lakshmi Manchu.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Actors Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu, who have been thick friends for the longest time, spent the weekend away from home in Sikkim. Mohan Babu’s daughter Lakshmi Manchu wrote in an Instagram post that she’s jealous of both of them.

In her post, Lakshmi wrote: “When two maestros go for a quick trip to Sikkim, you know it’s going to be (lit). Only @chiranjeevikonidela uncle you could have convinced Nana for a quick weekend trip to Sikkim! I’m so jealous! So good to see you both having a nice time. Heart is full! Let us kids accompany you someday (sic).”


Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu have known each other for over three decades. They’ve worked together in several Telugu films such as Manchi Donga, Lankeswarudu, Kondaveeti Raja, Kodama Simham and Kondaveeti Donga among others.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi is busy wrapping up work on his upcoming project, Acharya. The film also stars Ram Charan in an important role.

Also read: Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Kareena Kapoor calls her 'superstar', Priyanka Chopra says she's 'beautiful'

On the experience of sharing screen space with his father, Ram Charan said in a statement that it was an absolute honour. "It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing the film under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment.

Mohan Babu, on the other hand, was last seen playing a pivotal role in Suriya’s Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan airline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
chiranjeevi lakshmi manchu

Related Stories

Nagarjuna Akkineni in the trailer of Wild Dog.
Nagarjuna Akkineni in the trailer of Wild Dog.
telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi unveils Wild Dog trailer, calls Nagarjuna a 'fearless actor'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • Chiranjeevi, who shared the trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog, showered praise on him and called him a 'fearless actor' who does not shy away from experimenting with diverse genres.
READ FULL STORY
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Sitara with Alia Bhatt in a throwback picture.
Sitara with Alia Bhatt in a throwback picture.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s daughter calls Alia her favourite actress, wishes her on birthday

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Telugu actor Mahesh Babu and former Bollywood actor Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni wished Alia on her birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagarjuna Akkineni in the trailer of Wild Dog.
Nagarjuna Akkineni in the trailer of Wild Dog.
telugu cinema

Chiranjeevi unveils Wild Dog trailer, calls Nagarjuna a 'fearless actor'

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:38 PM IST
  • Chiranjeevi, who shared the trailer of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Wild Dog, showered praise on him and called him a 'fearless actor' who does not shy away from experimenting with diverse genres.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.
Actor Raashii Khanna will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun.
telugu cinema

Raashii Khanna’s lockdown mission to turn vegetarian hits the one year mark

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 10:43 PM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna, who has been round the clock busy for three months now, tells us why she decided to turn vegetarian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead in Vakeel Saab.
Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead in Vakeel Saab.
telugu cinema

Women’s Day: Makers of Vakeel Saab unveil new poster with female stars

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The makers of Vakeel Saab have unveiled a new poster on the occasion of Women's Day on Monday. It shows Pawan Kalyan with the three female actors from the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Samantha Akkineni took up the Don't Rush challenge.
Samantha Akkineni took up the Don't Rush challenge.
telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni takes up the Don’t Rush Challenge after Vicky Kaushal. Watch

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Samantha Akkineni is the latest person jumping on the Don't Rush train. She shared a video of herself as she took on the cool, viral trend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu says celebrating Women’s Day is celebrating every woman in the past
Actor Lakshmi Manchu says celebrating Women’s Day is celebrating every woman in the past
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Best time for women to be in cinema

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:23 PM IST
This Women’s Day, actor Lakshmi Manchu wants women to use their voices to drive a change
READ FULL STORY
Close
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upasana at the airport.
Upasana at the airport.
telugu cinema

Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
telugu cinema

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Sakshi Malik had filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie that released on Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
telugu cinema

Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Salaar director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film, starring Prabhas in the titular role, on Twitter. The film will be out on April 14, 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
telugu cinema

Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
telugu cinema

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
telugu cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

By By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Lakshmi Manchu does not pay attention to the haters because she believes she is not in the business of making everybody like her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP