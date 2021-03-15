Alia Bhatt birthday: Wishes pour in, Katrina Kaif says 'may you conquer the world', Priyanka Chopra calls her beautiful
- As Alia Bhatt turned a year older, a number of film stars including Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others had wished on the occasion.
Alia Bhatt got special birthday messages from a number of her industry friends such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful." Kareena also posted a picture of the Raazi actor and wrote, "Happy birthday superstar. Continue to shine like no one can."
Katrina Kaif, who was previously in a relationship with Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, wished the actor. Sharing a picture, she wrote: "Happiest of every days today and always @aliaabhatt May u conquer the world and achieve all your hearts desires."
Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, wrote in a post, "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds’ Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don’t have a number for that."
The post saw a number of their industry friends react to it. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote: "Happiest birthday dear @aliaabhatt !! Keep inspiring and may you grow strength to strength." Dia Mirza dropped a bunch of red heart emojis.
Soni has always been very protective about Alia. Speaking to India Today in 2019, she had mentioned how she had brought her up like a normal middle-class girl. “I did not bring up my child to think that she was a star. If I had treated her any differently, it would have messed everything up. She was brought up normally, like other kids. In a normal house, and it was a normal middle-class life.”
Earlier in the day, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had also wished the actor. Karan Johar, her mentor in films, had hosted a party for her at his home.
