Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan and Shankar's film drops further on Sunday

Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Shankar's vigilante film starring Kamal Haasan has been on a steady decline since its release last Friday. The sequel to their 1996 cult film has earned ₹15 crore on its first Sunday, as per Sacnilk. (Also Read – Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’) Indian 2 box office collection day 3: Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy Verma

Indian 2 box office

Sacnilk reported that out of the ₹15.1 crore that Indian 2 amassed on its third day at the domestic box office, the Tamil version earned ₹11 crore, the Telugu version (Bharateeyudu 2) garnered ₹2.8 crore, while the Hindi version (Hindustani 2) collected only ₹1.3 crore.

This is a further decline from the Saturday (day 2) collection, when Indian 2 earned ₹13.7 crore in Tamil, ₹3.2 crore in Telugu, and ₹1.3 crore in Hindi, hitting a total of ₹18.2 crore that day. Indian 2 witnessed a drastic drop from its opening day though, which rounded off at ₹25.6 crore ( ₹16.5 crore in Tamil, ₹7.9 crore in Telugu, and ₹1.2 crore in Hindi). Interestingly, Indian 2 registered a marginal rise in its Hindi version on Saturday and a steady arc on Sunday. It's competing with Sudha Kongara's Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira, starring Akshay Kumar, in the Hindi markets.

About Indian 2

The sequel is considered a comeback of sorts for director Shankar, who appeared to have hit a low after the death of writer Sujatha in 2008. The Shankar-Sujatha combination had delivered many hits in the Tamil film industry, with Rajinkanth and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Enthiran being considered a pinnacle for them. The hits also include Indian, Mudhalvan, Boys, and Shivaji: The Boss.

Shankar co-wrote the script for Indian 2 with writers B Jeyamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravana Kumar. In the film, Kamal Haasan revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, ‘varma kalai.’

Indian 2 is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. It also stars Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu. The music for the original film was by A R Rahman, while Anirudh composed the music in the sequel.