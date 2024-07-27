Nag Ashwin reveals how he got SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma on board Kalki 2898 AD for cameo roles: ‘I had to…’

Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin has revealed how he managed to get filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma to make special appearances in the film. Speaking with Indian Express, Nag also responded to a question on whether he got all the actors for Kalki 2898 AD who were on his wishlist. (Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 28: Prabhas’ film crosses ₹1100 crore) Nag Ashwin spoke about his last film Kalki 2898 AD.

Nag spoke about film's actors

Talking about SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, Nag Ashwin said, "I had to convince them and they were gracious enough to come on board to support the film."

Talking about the actors in the film, he added, "The four main actors (Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone) we have on board are on everyone's wishlist. Amitabh Bachchan was my only choice for the role of Ashwatthama, who in the Mahabharata is considered to be a great warrior. Bachchan Sir is one of the biggest stars of our country. His character is supposed to be 8-foot tall and very powerful due to the divine blessings he has received. His fight scenes with Prabhas (who plays a bounty hunter), who is considered to be one of the biggest action heroes of contemporary cinema, was a dream for us to pull off."

About Kalki 2898 AD

The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film. The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future.

Touted as a marriage of Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget film is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. It also features Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana.

Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna's praise for Kalki 2898AD

Rajinikanth had praised the film on X, "Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju@ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2.God Bless."

Nagarjuna had also written on X, "Congratulations to the team of Super duper #Kalki2898AD!! Naagi you took us to another time and another place. Entwining fiction with mythology and history so effortlessly!! Amith Ji, the original mass hero... Sir, you are on fire. can't wait to see Kamalji in the sequel... did not get enough of him! Prabhas you did it all over again!! Deepika ji you look so ethereal and convincing as the divine mother!! And the rest of the team. Ashwini Dutt Garu, dear sweety and Swapna, God bless you! Indian cinema has done it again!!"