Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 28: Prabhas’ film crosses 1100 crore

Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 28: Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD has entered its fifth week and has crossed the ₹1100 crore mark worldwide. Starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, the film will have a sequel that explores the story further. (Also Read: 5 unknown details about Kalki 2898 AD spilled by production designer: ‘Supreme Yaskin is the negative side of Krishna’) Kalki 2898 AD worldwide box office collection day 28: Prabhas in a still from the film as Karna.

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

The producers of Kalki 2898 AD, Vyjayanthi Movies, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has collected more than ₹1100 crore in its run. Sharing a poster of Prabhas and Deepika in a crucial scene from the climax, they wrote, “A resounding phenomenon at the box office... 1100 CRORES and counting… #Kalki2898AD continues its epic run into the 5th week!” The poster shows Prabhas’ character Bhairava carrying a pregnant SU-M80, played by Deepika. The makers claimed the film crossed the ₹1000 crore mark globally on day 15.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was released worldwide on June 27. The film tells the story of a bounty hunter named Bhairava who wants to earn enough units to live in the Complex, which is headed by Kamal’s Supreme Yaskin. His sidekick is an AI droid called BU-JZ-1 aka Bujji, voiced by Keerthy Suresh. His life changes when he encounters a pregnant test subject called SU-M80 aka Sumathi and Amitabh’s Ashwatthama.

The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting up things for part 2. A lot more is revealed about Prabhas’ character, who’s hinted to be a reincarnation of Karna, and Kamal’s Yaskin, who might be the dark side of Krishna. The film had a decent run at the box office both in India and abroad due to less competition in Telugu and other languages. It received good reviews from critics and the audience upon release.