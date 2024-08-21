Megalopolis trailer: Francis Ford Coppola calls out critics of The Godfather, sets Adam Driver for utopian vision. Watch

The official trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is here! The acclaimed director has taken direct aim at critics who had panned his iconic movies like The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, and Dracula. It also unveils a stunning new footage of the film that sees Adam Driver as an idealistic architect who wants to transform the city. (Also read: Extra from Megalopolis set breaks silence on Francis Ford Coppola's forceful kissing: ‘I was in shock’) Adam Driver in a still from Megalopolis.

About the trailer

Megalopolis trailer begins with an extended montage of Coppola's earlier films which were panned by critics, making the way for the voiceover to reveal the director's brand new vision in this film. “One filmmaker has been always ahead of his time,” it says.

Adam Driver arrives as an architect who can stop time at his will, and wants to construct an utopic city devoid of corruption. He is opposed by Mayor Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito), even as his daughter (Nathalie Emmanuel) falls in love with him. The trailer also includes glimpses from the starry ensemble cast which includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, and Dustin Hoffman.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Possibly the funniest start to a trailer I’ve seen in recent memory.” A second fan said, “The fact that Francis Ford Coppola does all the marketing himself, from his own money and this was the best trailer that he could come up with those insane bad reviews that he got for his past movies is absolutely crazy. Respect the king right there, no one does it like him!” Another said, “The trailer showed so much but I still have no idea what's going on. I love that!”

Francis Ford Coppola was trying to make Megalopolis for decades. He used $120 million of his own money from his wine empire to produce the film. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year where it was met with divisive reviews and a standing ovation that lasted for seven minutes.

Megalopolis releases in theatres on September 27.