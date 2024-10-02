Devara box office collection day 6: Jr NTR film shows growth, crosses 200 crore

Devara part 1 box office collection day 6: Koratala Siva’s action drama starring Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor was released in theatres last Friday amid high anticipation. The film received mixed reviews upon release. As per the latest update on Sacnilk.com, the film has now shown a growth in its numbers on Wednesday, owing to Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Devara minted ₹ 20.17 crore on its sixth day of release, as per early estimates. (Also read: Devara box office collection day 4: Jr NTR film sees huge drop, earns ₹12 crore) Devara Part 1 box office collection day 6: The film was released on Friday in five languages.

Devara box office update

The report points out that Devara has finally crossed the ₹ 200 crore on its sixth day of release. The film minted a whooping ₹82.5 crore (nett) in India on its opening day and went on to collect ₹38.2 crore (nett) on day two. On day three, the film maintained its momentum and did a business of ₹ 39.9 crore. Day five minted ₹ 14 crore for the film. Taking Wednesday's earnings into account, Devara has now collected ₹ 207.52 crore so far.

Devara Part 1 registered 49.71 percent Telugu occupancy on Wednesday. Apart from that, the occupancy was at 24.49 percent in the Hindi sector, 31.94 percent in Kannada, and 25.37 percent in Tamil.

More details

Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. It tells the story of the titular character Devara, played by Jr NTR, who refuses to allow the men of Yerra Samudram to take part in illegal activities after doing it for years. It also shows how his son Vara steps up to carry on the family legacy.

Devara Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s first solo release in six years after 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. He was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Ram Charan as his co-star in 2022.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “If you’ve paid close attention to the trailers of Devara: Part 1, this is a story you can predict from a mile away. The film's first half takes its time to set up the legend of the titular character and how he came to be the protector of the seas. Anyone who dares cross him is marked and almost left for dead. The men who never knew fear now do.”