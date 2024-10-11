Jigra Twitter reactions: Fans think ‘nobody can come close’ to Alia Bhatt, praise Vasan Bala for ‘emotional’ film

Jigra Twitter reactions: Vasan Bala’s Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra released in theatres on October 11. The film tells the story of a sister who fights to break her brother out of prison after his imprisonment and torture. Here’s how the internet thinks the action-drama fared. (Also Read: Animal Vs Jigra: Alia Bhatt has to say this on comparisons between the two films) Jigra Twitter reactions: Alia Bhatt is being praise for her performance in Vasan Bala's film.

‘Touched by every scene’

Fans had nothing but praise for Alia’s performance in the film. One person wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that after watching Jigra, they understand why she’s called the ‘lady superstar’. They wrote, “#AliaBhatt in #Jigra: Second half : (mind blowing emoji). Now i got to know why her fans called her LADY SUPER STAR.”

Another fan believes that ‘nobody’ could’ve acted this role like Alia did, writing, “Nobody, I repeat Nof***ingbody can come close to Alia Bhatt when it comes to showing emotional range. effortlessly real! cried my heart out the climax& I was not ready for that! so so soooo heartwarming. please go give this film a watch it deserves the world.”

A person on X believed both Alia and Vedang were convincing as siblings, writing, “What a movie @aliaa08 ma'am and Vedang Raina!!!!! A complete experince of love and bond between siblings. Thankyou for showing the other side of families wherin parents pass away and children are left behind ........ touched by every scene.”

One fan wrote a detailed review of how they had ‘tears’ in the film’s emotional scenes and praised her dynamic with Rahul Ravindran. “The character of Satya is really beautiful. She’s fierce, doesn’t trust anyone and her brother is her world. Loved how Alia portrayed her with such conviction,” they wrote.

‘Class meets mass’

One person on X thought the first half of Jigra built up tension well, writing, “The first half is captivating, effectively building up tension, with excellent cinematography, screenplay, and a compelling background score so far.”

Another believed that the film did well with both its classy and massy elements, writing, “Class meets mass..@Vasan_Bala you beauty! Damn you cooked so hard. Can not wait for the world to see the madness you and @aliaa08 have created. There’s no stopping to #Jigra.”

A fan was all praise for Vasan’s direction and technical skills, writing, “Style, class and substance—#Jigra got all three. If you are looking for a quality cinema falling into the art and science of cinema and away from commerce, then Jigra seems to be the BEST THING YOU'LL SEE IN 2024. #AliaBhatt is playing a SANKI ANGRY YOUNG WOMAN. #VasanBala's direction and editing (obviously he sits with him) skills are amazing.”

‘Not entertaining’

While most of the reviews on X seemed impressed with Jigra, some thought the film could’ve been better. One complained that the film was focused more on elevating Alia than the story, writing, “Jigra focuses more on Alia Bhatt , than the actual story. In trying to show how great an actor she is, they failed to make the movie entertaining or even bring anything new to the table. #JIGRA. Also, the emotions don't come naturally to you from the screenplay, so they keep playing the bgm of phoolon ka taaron ka, but nothing works.”

Another thought the film was overall good despite the shortcomings, writing, “The 2nd half of JIGRA won my heart, and the climax was impressive too. While the first half may have had some shortcomings, it all pays off in the end. Director #VasanBala deserves immense appreciation for the terrific climax.”

About Jigra

Vasan directed Jigra and co-wrote it with Debashish Irengbam. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soumen Mishra under Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Productions.