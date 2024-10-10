Amid no press previews, Alia Bhatt, Rashmika Mandanna, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar attend Jigra special screening. Watch

Days after declaring that there will be no preview screenings held for the media, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions organised a special screening of Alia Bhatt's Jigra for the cast and the film industry. The list of attendees included Alia, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Karan, Rashmika Mandanna, Vedang Raina, and Khushi Kapoor among others. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor tells Alia Bhatt ‘I don’t know if your voice is that good'. Watch promo for What Women Want 5) Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Rashmika Mandanna attend special screening of Jigra

Jigra special screening

Alia posed with her sister Shaheen before entering the venue. The sisters looked extremely excited. Jigra marks the second project under their banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The first one was Darlings back in 2022, which premiered on Netflix India. Alia, the lead actor of the film, and Shaheen, author-turned-entrepreneur, have co-produced Jigra with Dharma Productions, which launched Alia as an actor with Karan's campus caper Student of the Year back in 2012.

Speaking of Dharma Productions, Karan also attended the screening with his childhood friend and Dharma Productions CEO. Vedang Raina, who plays Alia's younger brother in the movie, was also in attendance, wearing a rather interesting sweatshirt. The text on his sweatshirt stated, “The 4th film by Vasan Bala. Jigra.” Vasan has previously helmed Peddlers (unreleased), Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, and Monica O My Darling.

Alia's mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor was also seen cheering for Alia by attending the special screening. However, Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor wasn't spotted. Ranbir's co-star from his last year's blockbuster Animal – Rashmika Mandanna – also posed for the paparazzi before entering the screening venue. Among other actors who attended the screening were Khushi Kapoor and Radhika Madan, who starred in Vasan's last two movies.

About Jigra

Jigra is billed as an emotional escape thriller, revolving around a sister Satya's quest to rescue her younger brother from a wrongful imprisonment in a drugs case. Co-written by Vasan and Debashish Irengbam, it also stars Alia's BFF Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa. The music of the film is composed by Achint Thakkar and lyrics written by Varun Grover, who also collaborated for Vasan's previous directorial, Monica O My Darling. Jigra will release in cinemas this Friday on October 11.