Suhana Khan shares picture of ‘birthday girl’ Gauri Khan with fun caption directed to Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar

Suhana shared picture of Gauri

Suhana took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of Gauri, wearing a white shirt with red prints. Gauri was smiling at the camera, resting her elbows on a table, while casually holding a luxury handbag in one of her hands by its string. Suhana wrote along with the picture, “Who is rarer, the birthday girl or the Kelly? (face with hand over mouth and teary-eyed laughter emojis).” Suhana tagged not only Gauri, but also Shah Rukh and filmmaker Karan Johar in her Story.

The Kelly in Suhana's caption refers to the Hermes Kelly bag that Gauri is holding in the picture. While it's not clear whether it's a birthday present or not, Suhana's picture and caption seem to be an inside joke with her parents and Karan. Gauri also posted it on her Stories, while Shah Rukh hasn't so far. Karan hasn't reposted it on his Stories yet either, since he's busy receiving the National Award for his 2022 production, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva at the ceremony being held in New Delhi.

More celebrities wish Gauri

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with Gauri. She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @gaurikhan . I love that our effortless friendship fits in perfectly with my laziness (laughing with tears emoji) needless to say .. I♥️U.” Costume designer Manish Malhotra also shared a picture with Gauri on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dearest and the bestest @gaurikhan (pink heart with sparkle emoji). Happy birthday (pink hearts emojis) Stay the wonderful, hard working and focused person that you are always (pink heart with sparkle emoji). Lots of love to you (pink heart emojis).”

Gauri last produced Shah Rukh-starrer Jawan and her pipeline now contains King, starring Shah Rukh and Suhana, and her son Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series.