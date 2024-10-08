Suhana Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar smile and pose for paparazzi as they attend Mumbai event. Watch

Suhana, Neetu, Jibraan attends Mumbai event

Suhana Khan wore a black off-shoulder dress and matching heels. She also carried a bag. The actor smiled and posed for the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor was seen in a black top, pants and red heels. Jibraan Khan, too, attended the event. He was seen in a white T-shirt under a brown jacket and denims, and beige shoes.

Mira, Karan, Manish Malhotra seen too

Varun Sood, who is currently garnering praise for his performance in Call Me Bae, arrived at the event in style. Mira Rajput opted for a black outfit and golden heels. She posed for the paparazzi along with filmmaker Karan Johar and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Karan was dressed in a cream shirt under a beige jacket and pants. Manish wore a black outfit.

About Karan's next film

Karan's Dharma Productions' next film release is Jigra. It stars Alia Bhatt as Satya and Vedang Raina as Ankur. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Friday. Jigra is also produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film revolves around Satya, who goes to great lengths to break her brother Ankur out of jail.

About Suhana, Nettu's films

Fans will reportedly see Suhana Khan with Shah Rukh next in King. It is directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Abhishek Bachchan will also star in the film.

Neetu, after a break, returned to acting in 2022 with Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manish Paul, and debutante Prajakta Koli. In the coming months, she will be seen in Letters to Mr Khanna, which also features Sunny Kaushal and Shraddha Srinath.