Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan or Deepika Padukone? Internet finds doppelganger of these actors in one person

Time and again, videos and pictures of celebrity doppelgangers emerge on social media platforms. Usually, it's a person resembling a particular celebrity. However, a video of a woman has left the internet divided since people aren't able to figure out if she is a lookalike of three actors--Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan or Deepika Padukone. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri has never met him) Internet can't decide if this TikTok user looks more like Shah Rukh Khan or Deepika Padukone.

Person is a lookalike of SRK, Suhana and Deepika

Recently, TikTok user annaashariff1 shared a video on her social media platform as she got ready for an event. The video was shared by Warpaint Journal on Instagram in August this year. In the comments section, people shared how she looked like Shah Rukh, Suhana Khan, as well as Deepika Padukone.

Internet battles over this video

A comment read, "You look more like SRK's daughter than SRK's daughter herself." "Excuse me, ma'am? Did anyone tell you that you look like The SRK," asked a fan. "This is SRK, please don't believe anything else," wrote an Instagram user. "Umm, hi, Deepika? I didn't know you shifted to another country," joked a fan. "Well, hello, hello. It's like an optical illusion. Is it Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan or Deepika Padukone," read another comment.

Shah Rukh, Suhana and Deepika's upcoming films

Fans will see Shah Rukh next in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Reportedly Suhana Khan will also be part of the film. Shah Rukh will also lend his voice to the Hindi version of Disney's highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, slated for release in Indian theatres on December 20. Joining him in this will be his other two children - Aryan and AbRam.

Deepika was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD. She will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie Singham Again, which is slated for a Diwali release. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.