Shah Rukh Khan’s doppelganger, Ibrahim Qadri has never met him: I don’t want to because...

From painting walls and hoardings in Junagadh, Gujarat until 2017- to now travelling the world and making people happy, Ibrahim Qadri's life has been nothing short of a film plot. He is famously known for being actor Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger, and the chances are very high of you having watched atleast one of his reels on social media.

His latest, of spreading his arms like Khan at an airport security check has the internet shocked at the similarity, amassing more than 50 million views in a matter of few days on Instagram alone. Talking to us, he says he didn’t take the resemblance seriously before. “It was only after Raees that I took it seriously. I would resemble Shah Rukh sir only 10 percent, but then I worked on my physique and hair, mannerisms. Now I would say it’s 30 percent, there’s a long way to go,” he laughs.

He gets event invites from all around the world- from Dubai, to Muscat. His life, moneywise, has become comfortable. But there’s a price to pay. “Mushkil ho gaya hai mera crowd mein jaana, log mujhe original samajhne lagte hain. Pyaar toh milta hai, lekin mere day to day kaam mushkil ho jaate hain. Shopkeepers charge me higher prices, and say ‘arre bhaiya tum toh Shah Rukh Khan ho’, kaise samjhaun unhe. Also, I feel the weight of it now. Mujhe dimaag mein rakhna padhta hai ki main kuchh aisa na karun jisse Shah Rukh sir ki image ko nuksaan pahaunche. He’s a global star I have to take security with me sometimes,” he shares.

But you would be surprised to know that despite making his entire life about Shah Rukh, Qadri has never met him. And he doesn’t wish to. Reason? “Mujhe lagta hai main jiss din sir se mila, sab kuchh khatam ho jaayega. When you don’t have a Ferrari and want it badly, and when you finally get it, it will remain in the garage whereas you will roam around on a bike. Craze khatam ho jaayega mera, josh bhi. If he himself says he wants to meet me, I will of course go, but I myself don’t want to,” he smiles.

