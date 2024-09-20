Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt gratitude note on 'Pops-grandpa' Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th birthday: 'No one like you'

Mahesh Bhatt has been receiving emotional birthday wishes from his friends and family as he turned 76-years-old on September 20. The filmmaker's daughter Alia Bhatt penned a heartfelt note for him on his birthday. The actor expressed her gratitude towards her father in the Instagram post dedicated to him. (Also read: Soni Razdan pens heartfelt birthday message for ‘gorgeous man’ Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th: Can’t imagine life without you) Alia Bhatt recently dedicated an emotional post to her father Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th birthday.

Alia Bhatt's sweet birthday post for Mahesh Bhatt

Alia shared two pictures with Mahesh depicting their bond. In the first black and white picture from her wedding, Alia is seen getting a henna on her hand while her father stands nearby dressed in kurta-pajama. In the second photo the duo is seen sitting in a relaxed position with their eyes closed. The actor captioned her post as, “Sometimes all you got to do in life is show up .. you always did and always do (Sun emoji) happy birthday pops/g-pa (balloon emojis) there’s no one like you (thunderbolt emojis).”

Mahesh's wife Soni Razdan and daughters Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt also wished him on his birthday.

Mallika Sherawat wishes Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday

Mallika Sherawat, who starred in Murder produced by Mahesh Bhatt also shared a birthday post on Instagram. She shared a video clip with him, where he was seen praising her. In the reel, the veteran producer says, “Fascinating person called Mallika and she is my shaan (pride). I am so proud of her. I am so proud of what she has achieved for herself and for me and the gang which created that enduring classic called Murder.” While sharing the video she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the one & only Mahesh Bhatt, You have been a profound influence on my journey towards independence, both in life & in thought. Your fearless approach to storytelling, often challenging societal norms & delving into deep unconventional truths inspired me to break free from the constraints of traditional thinking. Doing the film Muder with you was a turning point in my life , one that transformed almost everything overnight. Your unwavering belief in the power of truth no matter how uncomfortable gave me the courage to live authentically @maheshfilm.”

Mahesh Bhatt's Bollywood career

Mahesh is known for directing iconic Hindi films such as Arth, Saaransh, Naam, Daddy, Jurm, Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Tamanna and Zakhm.