Soni Razdan pens heartfelt birthday message for ‘gorgeous man’ Mahesh Bhatt on his 76th: Can’t imagine life without you

Love note

The actor took to Instagram to wish him on his birthday. Along with the love note, she shared some throwback pictures of him, tracing his journey as young director to finding acclaim in the cinematic world.

Sharing the images, she wrote, “From the boy I never knew to the gorgeous man I do …. Happy Birthday sweetheart. I wish you many more … can’t imagine life without you in it”.

Wishing her father on his birthday, Shaheen shared, “Happy Birthday buddy boy. You’re my favourite person and you make everything better”.

Recently, Pooja also dedicated a post to her father, admitting that he has inspired her. She wrote, “We are what we do. Not what we say we will do. Privileged to be born to a man who continues to lead by example”.

About Soni

Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children – Pooja and Rahul. Later, Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the Saaransh shoot. They got married on April 20, 1986, and had Alia and Shaheen.

In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1998, Soni and Mahesh spoke about the origins of their love, and how they overcame obstacles.

Asked if she had any resentments towards his first family, Soni said, “For a while, maybe, but that went away over the years.” She added, “We get along very well now, but we’d had our fights. Initially, when we weren’t married, there were problems. But after that, once I got married to him, we’ve been very, very good to each other.”

On the work front, Soni was seen in the 2021 film Sardar Ka Grandson. In the same year, she was also seen in a web show, Call My Agent: Bollywood. She will last seen in war drama Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.