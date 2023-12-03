Animal’s success in the Telugu states proves cinema has gone global: Producer Dil Raju lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga film

Distributor-producer Dil Raju, who distributed Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, held a press conference in Hyderabad to talk about the film’s success. He opened up about how the response the film has gotten in the Telugu states proves that good content can break barriers. (Also Read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, grosses more than ₹230 crore so far) Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

‘Animal made record collection’

Raju claims that the film made record collections on its opening day not just up north, but also down south. “It’s the perfect example for how cinema has gone global. Our heroes Prabhas, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have achieved pan-India success. Now, our audience is also supporting Hindi films and supporting heroes from there,” he says.

‘Sandeep makes films that connects audience’

Raju goes on to state that the response the film has gotten proves that if a movie has good content, the audience will give it a chance. “This is Sandeep’s style of filmmaking - to make a film in such a way that everyone can connect to it, irrespective of the region. Animal sets an example that if movies are made well and the audience connects to it, the region doesn’t matter. I want to back such films in the future too,” he adds.

Celebs all praise for the film

Celebs like Nani, SS Karthikeya and Alia Bhatt took to social media to share just how much they loved the film. Nani believed that the film was of international standards and that only Sandeep could make such a film. Karthikeya called Ranbir Kapoor a ‘mass superstar,’ praising the film for its content and performances both. Alia praised her husband Ranbir for being a great father and actor, apart from claiming that she’s now joined the ‘crushmika club’ after seeing Rashmika Mandanna’s performance.

About Animal

Animal, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, tells the story of a violent man looking for validation from his emotionally distant father. The film did good business at the box office on its opening day and is expected to do more over the weekend.

