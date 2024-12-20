Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter review: Vijay Sethupathi deserves National Award for his performance, say fans

Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter review: Director Vetrimaaran’s Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier-starrer Viduthalai Part 2 was released in theatres on December 20. Reactions for the film on X (formerly Twitter) ranged from people wanting Vijay to win a National Award for his performance to debating where the film stands in Vetrimaaran’s filmography. (Also Read: Tamil DC fans draw parallels between Krypto's shot from Superman teaser and this scene from Vijay's Leo) Viduthalai Part 2 Twitter review: Vijay Sethupathi and Manju Warrier in a still from the Vetrimaaran film.

‘Viduthalai Part 2 is revolutionary’

One fan lauded Vetrimaaran for making the ‘biggest revolutionary film’, rating it 5/5 and writing, “System vs A warrior great hard hitting dialogues, It's a Biggest Revolutionary film i have ever seen, This is Vijaysethupathi's best film, @sooriofficial scored at the end, i acknowledge Vetrimaran... His making style, casting selection and the his Clever book drafts into screenplay are always Unique..”

Another called it a ‘powerful film’ that represents ‘the life of a Vaathiyar (teacher) well’, writing, “#Viduthalai2 is an intense & powerful film with impactful dialogues, fabulous making and amazing performances. Dir. #VetriMaaran sir gives us another important film which presents the life of #Vaathiyaar so well. Another National Award winning performance from @VijaySethuOffl well supported by @sooriofficial @ManjuWarrier4 & others.”

An X user called Viduthalai Part 2 a ‘cinematic masterpiece’ that will stand as a ‘cult classic’. They wrote, “Viduthalai Part 2 A cinematic masterpiece that will stand as a cult classic. What an extraordinary effort by Vetrimaaran no one else could have brought this story to life with such intensity and perfection. Vijay Sethupathi lived and breathed the role, embodying a true leader and showing what leadership should be. He’s truly a ghost of acting.”

Irrespective of how people felt about the film, one thing remained common in most tweets was that Vijay performed well, with some even batting for him to get a National Award for the performance. One fan who criticised Viduthalai Part 2 for not living up to Part 1 wrote, “If Vijay Sethupathi @VijaySethuOffl doesn’t receive a National Award for his performance, it would be a disgrace to the award. I completely forgot he was in the movie, that’s how deeply he embodied his character. His acting is exceptional.”

‘Vetrimaaran’s weakest work yet’

One X user criticised the film for being ‘shabbily made’ irrespective of the politics it discussed, writing, “#ViduthalaiPart2 is def vetri’s weakest work , such a shabby making and presentation with barely 2-3 standout moments. Politics aside craft wise this is a poorly done film.”

Another seemed to agree, calling it the director’s weakest work, writing, “#Viduthalai2 - Not as prolific as Vetri's earlier works but still works fine for me. Despite Making issues are so blatant, the film engaged me throughout.Vjs gets the major chunk here and does well. But Soori's role gets reduced significantly. Weakest Vetri film till date. 1 > 2.”

One person thought the film could’ve been trimmed for better impact, “Viduthalai 2 is a good movie with excellent direction by Vetrimaaran, but something feels missing. It’s clear he couldn’t fully deliver his vision. The film feels like a blend of Asuran and Visaranai,” adding, “Unlike Part 1, Viduthalai 2 didn’t leave a lasting impact. It leans heavily on dialogue, and many scenes could have been trimmed for better pacing.”

About Viduthalai Part 2

Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 is a direct sequel to his 2023 hit film Viduthalai Part 1. It is the second of a two-part adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. Viduthalai follows a police constable’s conflict with the leader of a separatist group. Soori reprises his role as Constable Kumaresan in the film, while Vijay plays Perumal ‘Vaathiyaar’, the leader of Makkal Padai, and Manju plays his wife Mahalakshmi.