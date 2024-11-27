Viduthalai Part 2 trailer: Vijay Sethupathi returns to fight for liberation in Vetrimaaran's intense crime thriller

Viduthalai Part 2 trailer: If you've been waiting for Vetrimaaran and Vijay Sethupathi to continue telling the story they left off last year, there's good news. On Tuesday, production house RS Infotainment unveiled the trailer of the sequel to the filmmaker and actor's hit period crime thriller from last year. (Also Read – Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan ‘flattered’ by Vijay's appreciation for the film: ‘I am thankful for your love’) Viduthalai Part 2 trailer: Vijay Sethupathi returns in Vetrimaaran's crime thriller

What's in the trailer?

As per an India Today report, in the trailer of Viduthalai Part 2, Vijay returns as Perumaal Vaathiyaar. The sequel begins exactly where the first part finished. Like that film, the second part also addresses several crucial issues, like oppression, communalism, and institutionalised violence. Perumaal Vaathiyaar takes charge of a rebellion and leads the fight for liberation for his extremist group Makkal Padai (which means People's Army in Tamil).

Fans were blown away by the trailer of Viduthalai Part 2. One of them commented on YouTube, “2024 ends with this Banger (cracker emojis) Vetrimaaran padam (film) (heat emojis) Goosebumps.” Another wrote, “Intense (wow emoji).” “Can't wait anymore #ViduthalaiPart2 (cracker emoji),” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Confirm Blockbuster (fire emojis).” The official X handle of Bigg Boss Tamil also shared its wishes on Vijay's post.

About Viduthalai Part 2

Co-written by Vetrimaaran and B. Jeyamohan, Viduthalai Part 2 is an adaptation of the latter's short story Thunaivan. Originally announced as one film, it was turned into a two-part franchise by Vetrimaaran later. The first part was released in cinemas last year. It not only got rave reviews, but also earned ₹40 crore at the box office. Ilaiyaraaja serves as the music composer, R Velraj as the cinematographer, R Ramar as the editor.

Also starring Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, and Bollywood filmmaker-turned-actor Anurag Kashyap, Viduthalai Part 2 is slated to release in cinemas on December 20. Thus, it will clash with the Tamil versions of Kalees' Bollywood action thriller Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, and Barry Jenkins' Hollywood animated adventure film Mufasa: The Lion King at the box office.