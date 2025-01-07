Pushpa 2 box office collection day 33: Allu Arjun film’s chances of dethroning Dangal now slim

Pushpa 2 box office collection day 33: Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has slowed down in its 5th week of release. The film’s collections saw a massive drop on its fifth Monday, collecting the lowest amount of money so far after breaking numerous records. But this means Pushpa 2 might not beat Dangal's worldwide record. (Also Read: Pushpa 2 box office report: Allu Arjun's film dethrones Prabhas' Baahubali 2; becomes highest-grossing film in India) Pushpa 2 box office collection day 33: Allu Arjun plays a red sandalwood smuggler called Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 collected ₹2.5 crore net on day 33, witnessing a 65.28% drop in collections. This totals to ₹1208.7 crore net and ₹1441 crore gross in India. The film, which is the highest-grosser in India now, earned ₹335.41 crore in Telugu, ₹793.2 crore in Hindi, ₹58.21 crore in Tamil, ₹7.73 crore in Kannada and ₹14.15 crore in Malayalam.

On Monday, the film’s team announced that Pushpa 2 brought in ₹1831 crore worldwide gross in 32 days. While the film beat Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’s record of ₹1788 crore worldwide, taking the #2 spot, it might be hard to beat Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, which stands at a whopping ₹2070.3 crore, according to the trade website.

The film must still collect ₹239 crore to beat the record and take the #1 spot, which seems unlikely now unless it is marketed and released in foreign markets other than the US and Europe, where it was already released.

Allu Arjun visits stampede victim

During the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4, Arjun’s visit led to a stampede-like situation, leaving a woman dead and her young son hospitalised in a critical state. More than a month after the incident, Arjun visited the boy at the hospital on Tuesday after obtaining permission from the police. His legal team previously advised him not to do so.

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice to Allu Arjun regarding his proposed visit to the hospital and advised him to keep it confidential so that public order could be maintained after his plan to visit on December 5 was cancelled. The actor was arrested in connection to the case on December 13 and released on interim bail on December 14. Nampally court granted him bail with conditions on January 3.